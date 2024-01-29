Britney Spears Gives Her Candid Take on Justin Timberlake's New Music

Just because Britney Spears was hurt and humiliated by her breakup with Justin Timberlake doesn't mean she's not a fan of his music. "I am in love with Justin Timberlake's new song 'Selfish'," she captioned a post on Instagram with a rose emoji. "It is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy together I laugh so hard ???" She added of Timberlake's other new single, "Ps 'Sanctified' is wow too." She also took the time to note she's apologetic about airing out personal details of her relationship and breakup with Spears in her 2023 memoir The Woman In Me. She noted: "I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry."

Spears wrote in great detail about learning she was pregnant by Timerblake. With both of their careers at their peaks and the pregnancy being unplanned and out of wedlock, the decision was made to terminate the pregnancy. She says she was left devastated and scarred after the painful at-home abortion.

After the release of the book, a source told Entertainment Tonight of Timberlake's reaction to Spears' tell-all. "Justin has been focusing on his own family and trying not to concern himself with Britney's memoir. In recent years, Justin has tried to be supportive of Britney from a distance. They dated so long ago, but he still has respect for her. Justin and [wife] Jessica Biel just want everyone to grow and evolve instead of continuing to bring up the past."

In 2021 at the height of the #MeToo Movement, Timberlake issued an apology for vilifying Spears in their breakup, and for his role in icing out Janet Jackson after her infamous 2004 Super Bowl Halftime Show performance. "I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism," he said in part of the post.

Spears and Timberlake share the same title of his recent release, "Selfish." Her track has resurfaced to the top of the iTunes chart.