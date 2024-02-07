Justin Timberlake Reportedly Mulling Interview With Oprah Winfrey After Britney Spears Memoir Bombshells

Justin Timberlake is reportedly ready to tell his side of the Britney Spears saga. After the "Baby One More Time" singer detailed all about her romance and heartbreak with the N*Sync frontrunner in her memoir The Woman In Me, Timberlake wants his point of view heard. And he's allegedly gearing up to do so in a major way. Sources claim Timberlake is considering a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. "Justin is really not happy how things have gone down," a source told the Sun, as reported by Daily Mail. "He wanted [his new] music to speak for itself, but that's clearly not happening."

While recently promoting his new album, he seemingly shaded Spears before performing his hit single, "Cry Me a River." The accompanying music video featured a Spears look-alike and the lyrics referenced a cheating woman. He'd previously hinted at it in press interviews after their split. "I'd like to take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely f–king nobody," he said before singing the 2002 song at the Irving Plaza in New York. Spears' fans were outraged.

"His comments onstage have only added fuel to the fire," the insider noted of the moment that went viral on social media. "The idea of a sit-down chat with someone like Oprah Winfrey was floated months ago and is now back on the cards."

Timberlake previously apologized to Spears at the height of the #FreeBritney campaign spearheaded by her fans to end her 13-year conservatorship. At the time, Spears' public breakdown was analyzed by experts and some closest to her in a series of documentaries. Many believe the public scrutiny she came under amid the breakup with Timberlake was a contributing factor. In a statement posted to his Instagram in 2021, he wrote, in part: "I've seen the messages, tags, comments and concerns and I want to respond. I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right."

In her memoir, Spears detailed a painful abortion after becoming pregnant with Timberlake's baby. He never commented on it.