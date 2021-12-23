Hailey Bieber Debuts New Neck Tattoo After Making Plea With Husband Justin

Hailey Bieber is sporting a new neck tattoo after asking husband Justin Bieber to lay off his own neck when it came to the body art. The model, 25, recently got some dainty new ink in honor of one of the cities she’s called home, asking celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo to tattoo “New York” in thin script under her right ear, sitting beneath a small depiction of a diamond

“Lil NY love on Hailey awhile back #hideawayatsuitex #slimneedle,” Dr. Woo captioned the photo posted earlier this week. Hailey is no stranger to getting tattooed, revealing back in 2018 that she had 19 tattoos and counting. In September 2019, the starlet had Dr. Woo ink another small tattoo on the other side of her neck reading, “lover.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hailey previously requested her husband stay away from adding to his collection of neck tattoos after getting a large rose with a thorny stem tattooed on his throat. Justin revealed the request during his YouTube special Justin Bieber: Next Chapter, saying at the time with a laugh, “I think I’m done with my neck, that’s a Hailey request. The back is still open and I don’t have kids yet, so I’m thinking of getting their portraits on my back.”

Hailey previously opened up about helping Justin through “dark” times in his sobriety journey, telling the Victoria’s Secret VS Voices podcast in November that navigating her father’s addiction battle over the years was key to helping her response. “There’s a lot of addiction that runs in our family, like, not even just my dad but a lot of other people on that side of my family struggled with a lot of different things,” she said at the time. “He was always just extremely open about why being sober worked for him and why he needed to be sober and what alcoholic behavior looks like, and where that comes out.”

The “Peaches” singer has been open about his struggles with substance abuse over the years, but Hailey stayed away from that world, she explained, because of her past. “I was never somebody who struggled with any substances, but that’s because I was so aware of it because of my dad,” she shared. “He had a really big issue with cocaine and I was like, ‘I’m never trying it,’ because I’m just so scared that if I try it one time, it might lead into something else.”