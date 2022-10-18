Joyce Sims, '80s R&B Star, Dead at 63

R&B singer-songwriter Joyce Sims has died. Best known for her hit "Come Into My Life," which reached the top 10 charts in both the UK and the US, Sims' passing was confirmed by her family Monday. The beloved musician had been touring in England this summer and was due to release an album this year. Sims was 63. A cause of death was not disclosed.

Sims' sister, Annette Ramsey, was among the first to share the heartbreaking news of the singer's passing, sharing on social media, per The Guardian, "my heart is broken." She later added on Facebook that she "will always remember the happy times we've shared, the love and support you have given me will not go in vain. I Love you Big Sis RIP." Sims' other sister, Debbie Sims Hall, also paid tribute, remembering Sims as "a beautiful soul inside and out" who "will truly be missed." Events organizer CJ Carlos also shared the news, announcing Sims' passing "with a heavy heart," according to NME. Carlos added that Sims "was an amazing singer song writer who had so many hits in the 80s. As most of you know she was going to be one of our USA artist's in Portugal next May. My heart goes out to her partner Errol and their children and close family."

RIP Joyce Sims (August 6, 1959 – October 15, 2022) an incredibly talented singer and songwriter ❤️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/yhWhSgCG9g — Lorraine King (@lorrainemking) October 16, 2022

Born in Rochester, New York in 1959, Sims first found success in the '80s with the release of her first song, "All and All," which made it to No. 6 on the US dance chart and made the top 20 of the UK singles chart. Her star only rose with the release of her single "Come Into My Life," from her debut album of the same name. That song reached the top 10 in the US and the UK, with Sims later sharing that "a lot of the dreams and aspirations I had came true when that album was released." Over the following years, Sims continued to grab a number of hits with songs like "Lifetime Love," "Walk Away," and "Looking for a Love." She has also been sampled by Snoop Dogg, Angie Stone, and Randy Crawford.

News of her passing sent shockwaves through the music world, with many stars taking a moment to pay their respects. Chris Rizik, publisher of the website SoulTracks, remembered Sims as a "multi-faceted talent whose impact on music was even greater than the mass popularity that she achieved over the past three and a half decades." Music journalist Pete Paphides wrote, "her beautiful songs & achingly open vocals + the irrepressible joie de vivre of his production. These tunes always sounded to me like puppy love played out amid space invaders machines & milkshakes."

Sims is survived by her husband, Errol, and their two children. No memorial plans have been released at this time.