‘The Masked Singer’ Alum Posts Sad TikTok Over Lack of Awards Show Attention This Year

Singer JoJo shared a sad lament on TikTok Wednesday, pointing out to her followers that she has not been invited to any awards show recently. JoJo, whose real name is Joanna Levesque, earned plenty of support from her fans, who were frustrated about other celebrities getting invitations but not the “Too Little Too Late” singer. JoJo, 30, recently competed on The Masked Singer and plans to release a new EP, Trying Not to Think About It, on Oct. 1.

The brief TikTok clip showed JoJo lip-syncing to Miley Cyrus’ “Twinkle Song” while sitting in a car and pretending to cry. “Me watching yet another award show season go by and once again not being invited,” she wrote. “Whatever – I’m bout to get my period – let me be in my feels.” She expanded on her feelings in the caption to the clip. “I never talk about s- like this nor do I think I deserve anything over anyone else – but I think I’ve lost any tiny bit of chill I have remaining,” she wrote.

JoJo was not specific about what awards show she felt she should have been a part of, but the MTV Video Music Awards ceremony was this past Sunday. Many of her fans voiced frustration that TikTok star Addison Rae was invited to an awards show, but JoJo was not. (Rae did not attend the VMAs, but she was at the MTV Movie & TV Awards in May.) Others shared some inspirational messages. “It’s because they don’t deserve you and you were meant to shine not be declined,” one fan wrote. “You deserve every damn award there is,” another commented. “You, at such a young age [are] killing it! They are/have been sleeping on you! Love you!”

JoJo shot to fame at a young age, attracting attention from the music industry after she appeared on America’s Most Talented Kids in 2003. Her 2004 single “Leave (Get Out)” topped the Billboard Pop Songs chart when she was 13. Her other early hits include “Baby It’s You” and “Too Little Too Late.” Her most recent studio album is Good to Know, which she released in May 2020. She planned to tour to support the album, but the tour was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. She also releasedthe Christmas album December Baby in October 2020. JoJo also recorded the campaign anthem for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, and appeared on The Masked Singer Season 5 earlier this year.

Her next release, Trying Not to Think About It, will include her single “Worst (I Assume).” She wrote the song “from the protective mechanism that sometimes I have, of bracing for the worst in a relationship – whether it’s romantic, or professional, even though that might not be what ends up happening,” JoJo recently told PEOPLE.







