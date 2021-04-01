'The Masked Singer' Fans Are Convinced JoJo Is Black Swan

The Masked Singer goes the extra mile to cover up the contestants' identities, but some things are just too hard to conceal. Following last night's episode and Logan Paul's wild reveal as Grandpa Monster, fans seem to have already guessed the show's Black Swan character next. Through several context clues and her distinctive singing voice, many are speculating the singer behind the feathery swan's costume is none other than JoJo (Joanna Noëlle Levesque).

Part of Group B, the Black Swan has given out a few clues in her four appearances on the show. The number 5 has been featured on her costume –– which could mean multiple things for JoJo. She once opened for Fifth Harmony, she's dropped five albums to date; and she racked up sales totalling 5 million. There was a Wanted poster with the swan on it as well as a Reward Voucher. JoJo also starred in the 2006 comedy RV alongside Robin Williams.