'The Masked Singer' Fans Are Convinced JoJo Is Black Swan
The Masked Singer goes the extra mile to cover up the contestants' identities, but some things are just too hard to conceal. Following last night's episode and Logan Paul's wild reveal as Grandpa Monster, fans seem to have already guessed the show's Black Swan character next. Through several context clues and her distinctive singing voice, many are speculating the singer behind the feathery swan's costume is none other than JoJo (Joanna Noëlle Levesque).
Part of Group B, the Black Swan has given out a few clues in her four appearances on the show. The number 5 has been featured on her costume –– which could mean multiple things for JoJo. She once opened for Fifth Harmony, she's dropped five albums to date; and she racked up sales totalling 5 million. There was a Wanted poster with the swan on it as well as a Reward Voucher. JoJo also starred in the 2006 comedy RV alongside Robin Williams.
#BlackSwanMask is a powerful songbird on #TheMaskedSinger stage! 🦢 pic.twitter.com/8jgbMeZgGi— The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) April 1, 2021
For this Twitter user, it's "so obvious" that the "Too Little Too Late" singer is the Black Swan character, she can't believe the judges haven't guessed who it is yet.
It’s so obvious that the Black Swan is JoJo and it’s irking my nerves that the judges don’t realize it #MaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/40BGeAhkH1— Tyra (@tyra___monique) April 1, 2021
From her voice to the numerous clues, all signs seem to point this user to JoJo.
why i think black swan is jojo (joanna levesque) on the masked singer. a thread: pic.twitter.com/gDkIdUEKDW— JIM (@MOONFlRE_) April 1, 2021
The fans have spoken, and the answer is clear. Even if the judges haven't guessed her yet, the internet wastes no time in solving this mystery.
Jojo is the swan! #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/2RcQWEfwCt— Kaitlyn (@kaitlynv21) April 1, 2021
While some people, like this user, admits "this doesn't sound like her," JoJo herself claims to have gone through a few vocal changes since she hitting stardom at age 13.
I listened to some of JoJo's songs and this doesn't sound like her but maybe she sounds different live and older. I saw the black and white swan in the clues and she dated Freddy Adu in 2005 like the date of the coin so maybe. #themaskedsinger #blackswan pic.twitter.com/5rhJ2gUQ8j— 🌸 MysteryLover83 🌸 (@Mysterylover83) April 1, 2021
Another clue that's been released is that the Black Swan's first crush was D'Angelo. JoJo has long been vocal about the "Untitled" singer being her musical inspiration.
#themaskedsinger the black swan is JOJO! Her crush D’Angelo? Come on now that have it away lol— Vanessa 🌱 (@AllMyxedUp) April 1, 2021
Some of the judges speculate the singer could be Demi Lovato –– another star with an equally distinctive sound. But, this user doesn't believe that theory.
@chris_fox5dc Black Swan might be #JoJo ..she hasn't been as active on twitter as usual. I doubt it's @ddlovato - I think she's a bit too big time and she's promoting her album. But I really am wrong on most of these.. #MaskedSinger #GoodDayDC— JoelyGabs (@joelygabs) April 1, 2021
"Real fans and ones who have sung Demi's songs know Black Swan IS NOT Demi," this user says.
Man, real fans and ones who have sung Demi's songs know Black Swan IS NOT Demi!! My money is on JoJo.— Leni (@SheHulkSmashed) April 1, 2021