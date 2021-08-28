Jim Moore, Pink's Dad and Vietnam Veteran, Has Died

✖

Singer Pink's father Jim Moore died on Thursday. Pink, whose real name is Alecia Moore, shared the sad news on Instagram Friday morning. Moore, who also served in the Vietnam War, died after a battle with prostate cancer, reports Page Six. Moore wrote the song "I Have Seen the Rain" while serving in Vietnam and the song appeared on Pink's 2006 album I'm Not Dead.

Pink shared two black and white photos with Moore, one taken when she was a child and another taken as an adult. "Til forever," she simply wrote in the caption. Over 12,000 Instagram users commented on the post, with many sharing their condolences. "I love you, sending love and prayers to you and your family," one fan wrote. "So sorry for your loss, I hope your strength gets you through the tough days," another commented.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by P!NK (@pink)

On the day before Moore's death, Pink shared a photo from a 2006 New York City concert that aired on MTV. During the show, she brought her father to the stage so they could perform "I Have Seen the Rain" together. "Daddy-Sir," Pink captioned the throwback photo.

Although Pink, 41, did not share further details on her father's death Friday, she wrote about his prostate cancer battle in a July 2020 Instagram post. She shared a photo of Moore in a hospital bed, smiling under a facemask. In the caption, Pink said her father finished his second round of chemotherapy for prostate cancer before he suffered a serious back injury. Despite all the pain and procedures he went through, Moore had a surprisingly happy disposition at the time.

"But here he is, my Dad, scared and in pain sitting with the love of his life, our Grace, and what’s he doing???? Smiling. Cracking jokes," Pink wrote on July 15, 2020. "Making everyone else feel better. He’s already back to his old tricks ten hours later, talking about napalm and snipers and viruses and blood puddles.... oh, Dad. How amazing it is to watch you whistle through Hell."

Moore and Pink's mother, Judy Moore, divorced before she was 10. Moore is survived by his wife, Grace Lilleg Moore, daughter Pink, son Jason Moore, and four grandchildren. Pink and her husband Carey Hart are parents to two of Moore's grandchildren, Willow, 10, and Jameson, 4.

Pink has never been shy about how important her father's support has been during her career. "He has been my person all of my life. He has fought monsters in my closet, and monsters that posed as principals in school buildings, you name it," Pink wrote in a 2018 Father's Day post. "He has taken on the world for and with me, no questions asked. He made me feel important. He made me think I was worth loving. He taught me how to do it all myself. And when no one else was there, he told me to love myself."