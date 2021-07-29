Pink Shares Emotional Throwback Video of Duet With Her Veteran Father

✖

Pink is looking back on a special moment with her father, Jim Moore, as she wishes she was by his side. The singer shared a video from her 2007 New York City concert in which she brought out her father to duet with her a song titled "I Have Seen the Rain" that he wrote when he was serving in the military in Vietnam. "Missing my dad tonight and wishing I was with him," Pink tweeted alongside the video.

It was certainly an emotional moment as Pink stopped her concert, which was being filmed for MTV/VH1, to tell the audience her father would perform his original song in front of them for the first time. "He wrote a song about forty years ago in Vietnam," she said. "And I think it's important today because it's a soldier's cry and we're producing them by the thousands. And tonight this is a really special evening because the first time my dad's ever performed in front of a group is going to be right now."

Moore certainly looked nervous as he walked out, but Pink made sure the audience was there to hype him up. "Can we get my favorite person in the whole world out here, tonight?" she asked the crowd. "My daddy, Mr. Jim Moore. Can we give him lots of love?" The two would go on to play a stripped-down version of the song as Moore played the guitar and sang alongside his daughter.

Pink would go on to feature "I Have Seen the Rain" on her 2007 album I'm Not Dead as a hidden track. She shared during the intro that the song was the first she ever learned and that it taught her how to harmonize and appreciate the acoustic guitar.

Pink shared in July 2020 that her father was undergoing chemotherapy for prostate cancer and undergoing surgery after falling off a ladder and fracturing his back. "This is my dear Dad this morning headed in for surgery," she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her dad preparing for surgery. "He just finished his second round of chemo for prostate cancer, fell off a ladder and fractured his back, lost function in his legs until my battered and bruised husband shared his brilliant doctor."

"But here he is, my Dad, scared and in pain sitting with the love of his life, our Grace, and what’s he doing???? Smiling. Cracking jokes. Making everyone else feel better," she continued, adding that just 10 hours later, he was out of surgery and "back to his old tricks." Pink added in a note to her dad, "How amazing it is to watch you whistle through Hell."