Jessica Simpson Still Fits Into 'Newlyweds' Outfit All These Years Later

✖

Jessica Simpson's love of fashion didn't start with her clothing line, she's been a fashionista from the start of her music career. Recently, the singer shared a fashion hack she secretly wore more than decades since the signature piece's release. "Fun fact- I wore this Gucci skirt promoting the first season of Newlyweds at 22yrs old on Craig Killburn (@rachelzoe remember this?) #19YearsLater #HOARDER #CANCERIAN, she captioned a photo of her donning a black skirt, blazer, and white top. The reference is in regards to her hit reality show, Newlyweds With Nick & Jessica which aired on MTV for three seasons.

The popular show took viewers on an inside look to the famous singers personal lives as they tried to navigate career and marriage. Simpson's sometimes cooky personality had viewers labeling her as a "dumb blond," but it didn't stop her star from rising. By the end of the show's first season, Simpson was a bonafide superstar. Both released solo albums and continued to do joint live performances, but their marriage didn't last as Simpson's career continued to blossom. They officially split in 2005.

Since then, both have remarried. Lachey is married to his wife Vanessa, a former MTV on-air personality. The couple have three children. Simpson wed Eric Johnson in July 2014. They have two daughters – Maxwell (born in May 2012) and Birdie (born in March 2019) – and son Ace (born in June 2013).

Simpson opened up about their brief marriage in her memoir Open Book. Per Us Weekly, Lachey said he hadn't read the book and had no intentions of doing so. "Obviously, I knew the book was coming out, but I lived the book," he said during an interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live. "I know what the truth is, so I don't need to read it — read someone's version of it in a story." He added: "That was 20 years ago. It's honestly the last thing on my mind these days except when someone brings it up. ... I understand why people want to ask, but it's just so not a part of my life anymore that it's not even on my radar. She is doing her thing and I am doing mine, and that's the way it should be."