Jennifer Lopez Slips and Falls During Concert

Jennifer Lopez slipped and fell during her Las Vegas performance Saturday night, in front of an A-list crowd packed with other celebrities.

In the video, published by TMZ, Lopez is seen running across the front of the stage with her hand held out to high-five fans in the front row. Just as she is about to take a turn, Lopez loses her footing and slips. After less than a second on the floor, Lopez gets up and goes back to singing without missing a beat.

While the mistake was brief, it unfortunately played out in front of an important group of Lopez’s fans. Jessica Alba, Becky G and Sofia Vergara were there, and joined Lopez and her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, backstage. Selena Gomez was also there, making an appearance in Rodriguez’s Instagram Story video.

“Fun night w these beauties…” Lopez wrote on Instagram, tagging her friends. “He’s a beauty too,” she added of her retired baseball player boyfriend.

Lopez is almost finished with her Jennifer Lopez: All I Have Las Vegas show at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. The final performances are on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. All four shows are already sold out, reports Entertainment Tonight.

All I Have gave fans a full Lopez experience, with some memorabilia even on display in the Planet Hollywood lobby since she started the residency in 2016. She even put her famous 2000 Grammys Versace dress on display for fans to see in person. Within the show itself, Lopez changed her costume 11 times.

“There’s just something different about Vegas. It’s just a more intimate experience,” Lopez recently told CBS News. “I love being able to kind of feel the whole audience. When you do an arena, you hear it and you feel an energy but you really don’t get that kind of connection that I can have here with people….But this is the type of place where you have to be a great entertainer.”

After wrapping up her Vegas residency, Lopez plans to work on other projects. Her NBC series Shades of Blue also ended this summer, and Lopez released a handful of new singles this year. In May, she released “Dinero,” featuring DJ Khaled and Cardi B. The song won the MTV Video Music Award for Best Collaboration.

“When people ask what is your advice, I go, ‘Nobody knows you like you’….You know when it feels right and you know when it damn feels wrong, too,” Lopez told CBS News. “And we don’t always listen to that….But I know when I listen to my gut, everything goes really well.”

