Jelly Roll Pays Tribute to Late Toby Keith in New Year’s Eve Performance

Nashville rang in 2025 with a powerful musical remembrance as Jelly Roll honored one of country music’s fallen stars. The 40-year-old singer concluded his five-song set at Nashville’s Big Bash with an emotional rendition of Toby Keith‘s “Should’ve Been a Cowboy,” performing before crowds at the Tennessee capitol’s Bicentennial Park. “I would like to dedicate this next song to one of the greatest country music superstars that ever lived,” Jelly Roll announced. “In his memory, God rest your soul Big Dog Daddy, Toby Keith baby!”

The tribute holds special significance as Keith, who passed away in February 2024 at age 62 following a battle with stomach cancer, played a pivotal role in Jelly Roll’s transition from rap to country music. “He was an outlier. He was unapologetically Oklahoma,” Jelly Roll told Variety. “He was very individualistic and carved his own path and he did it his own way, from pillar to post. He never knew it, but he was a mentor to me, just watching him from afar.”

Before performing the song on New Year’s Eve, Jelly Roll delivered his own hits, “I Am Not Okay,” “Need a Favor,” “Son of a Sinner,” and “Liar.” The performance marked his latest tribute to Keith, following several renditions throughout 2024, including a notable duet with T-Pain at the Stagecoach festival in April.

That collaboration carried its own touching connection to Keith. “He was telling me the story about how the only time he’s ever done something big in the country space, at the CMT Awards, he was presenting with Toby [in 2009],” Jelly Roll recalled to Variety. “And he was just talking about just how awesome Toby was just as a human and how Toby made him feel comfortable and was cracking him up before they went out.”

The cover received a meaningful endorsement from Keith’s family. “Toby’s son saw me at the CMTs and took me to the side and said, ‘Hey man, I want to let you know I’ve seen a video of you covering this song, and I think it’s one of the best versions of it ever. And I think you honor my father.’ And it just meant so much to me,” Jelly Roll shared with the outlet. The duo chose to donate proceeds from their recorded version to the Toby Keith Foundation.

The New Year’s Eve special featured an impressive lineup of country stars, including Keith Urban, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Post Malone, Chris Stapleton, and Lainey Wilson. Jelly Roll also participated in the NBC special Toby Keith: American Icon at Bridgestone Arena in July, joining other country music artists in celebrating Keith’s legacy.