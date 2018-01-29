Jay-Z Speaks out About Cheating on Beyonce

Jay-Z has finally addressed his infidelity during his marriage to Beyoncé.

Jay-Z, real name Shawn Carter, appeared on the premiere of CNN’s The Van Jones Show to address variety of topics ahead of Sunday night’s Grammys ceremony. Jay’s infidelity was a hot topic of discussion, being as he has not addressed them outside of a musical venture since it was first revealed on Beyoncé’s 2016 album Lemonade.

The 48-year-old rapper revealed they decided to “break the cycle” and work through their problems instead of breaking up.

“She’s my soul mate, the person I love,” Jay-Z said. “For us, we chose to fight for our love. For our family. To give our kids a different outcome. To break that cycle for black men and women.”

He said they had “the tools to move forward” in the wake of the revelations. He also claimed their relationship dynamic of being more that a shallow celebrity couple helped them work through things.

“We were never a celebrity couple — we were a couple that happened to be celebrities,” he said. “We are real people.”

Jay-Z addressed his unfaithful behavior musically on his 2017 LP 4:44, which is nominated for the Grammys’ Album of the Year award.

“I apologise often womanise,” he raps on the album title track. “Took for my child to be born / See through a woman’s eyes / Took for these natural twins to believe in miracles / Took me too long for this song / I don’t deserve you.”

On Lemonade, Beyoncé sang several lyrics that referred to her husband cheating on her, which sent the music world buzzing when they were released.

“He only want me when I’m not there,” Beyoncé sang. “He better call Becky with the good hair.”

The Grammys will air Sunday at 7:30 PM ET on CBS.