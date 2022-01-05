Jason Derulo Gets Into Fight in Las Vegas After Being Called Name of Other Singer

Singer Jason Derulo was involved in an altercation with two men at a Las Vegas Strip resort on Tuesday morning, police said. Derulo was not arrested or charged. Eyewitnesses told TMZ the fight started after someone called Derulo, 32, “Usher” and yelled a curse at him.

The flight was reported just after 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, Las Vegas police said in a statement to USA Today. Derulo “committed a battery against two individuals” at the Aria resort, police said. No injuries were reported and the victims chose not to press charges, so no police report was taken. Hotel security told Derulo to leave the property with a trespassing notice.

TMZ published video of the altercation on Tuesday. Witnesses told the site that the men and Derulo were passing each other on an escalator. One of the men then yelled, “Hey, Usher! F— you, b—!” Derulo then punched the man in the face, knocking the man to the ground.

The fight continued as Derulo allegedly slapped the second man. Security came in to pull the two men apart. None of the men were hospitalized, although the video appears to show them suffering some facial wounds. The men have up to one year to change their minds about pressing charges.

Derulo, whose real name is Jason Joel Desrouleaux, has not commented on the incident. He has not published a post on Instagram since New Year’s Day, when he shared a montage of footage from 2021. The post includes footage of Derulo with his ex-girlfriend, Jenna Frumes, who gave birth to their first child, son Jason King, in May 2021. Derulo and Frumes dated from March 2020 until September 2021.

In November 2021, Derulo said he and Frumes are co-parenting their son. “We have an amazing relationship, and we don’t care if we’re confusing people about our situation because our situation is our situation,” he told PEOPLE. “We love [our son] more than anything, and his wellbeing is really important to us. I’m really attentive of her wellbeing as well, and I want her to be good. I care about her a lot. We have an amazing relationship, contrary to a lot of people’s beliefs.”

Derulo’s hit singles include “Wiggle,” “Ridin’ Solo, “Whatcha Say,” “Trumpets,” “It Girl,” “Dirty Talk,” and “In My Head.” Last year, he released the singles “Lifestyle,” “Jalebi Baby,” and “Acapulco.” In 2019, he starred in the film adaptation of Cats as Rum Tum Tugger.