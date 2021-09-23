Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes Split Only 4 Months After Welcoming Baby Boy Together

Jason Derulo and Jenna Frumes have decided to call it quits just four months after the couple welcomed their first child: a son, Jason King. Derulo and Frumes began their relationship in March 2020.

Derulo made the announcement in a tweet.”Jena and I have decided to part ways,” Derulo wrote on Thursday. “She is an amazing mother but we feel being apart at this time will allow us to be the best versions of ourselves and the best parents we could be. Pls respect our privacy in this time.”

https://twitter.com/jasonderulo/status/1441115530736267270?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Frumes and Derulo, who coincidentally share a birthday, celebrated the special occasions together in Aspen, Colorado recently. The model shared the joyous moment with her. followers on Instagram, gushing over her former significant other. “Blessed to share the same day of birth with my lover. You are the most handsome, hardworking, talented, silly, loving human ever,” Frumes wrote about Derulo, per People. “You truly make me whole and I’m so grateful for the love we share. You and our mini make me the happiest girl in the world and I can’t wait to make more memories with you guys,” she continued, before adding, “I know I’m a tough cookie but you make me soft and accept me for who I am and I’m forever grateful for that. Cheers to another year! I love you so much, forever.” She’s since deleted the post but has left her other posts with the singer up on her social media.

Derulo and Frumes welcomed their son on May 8, but have decided to keep his face away from the eyes of social media. “My baby is beautiful & 100% healthy but at this time my baby is brand new to the world I refuse to let the negative energy of social media mess with my families [sic] energy,” she wrote of her and Jason’s decision. “I will show him when we feel ready. Until then keeping all this perfection to ourselves to enjoy. Thanks.”

At the time of his birth, the new mother posted a sneak peek of the baby on Instagram. “A glimpse of my first week with our healthy handsome little king” Frumes captioned the post. “Life now has so much more meaning & I am so grateful. I’m so so so in love with this little boy he’s everything I never knew I needed 05/08/2021.” She added, “I love you forever Jason Derulo.”