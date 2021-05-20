Jason Derulo Welcomes First Child With Girlfriend Jena Frumes

✖

Congratulations are in order for Jason Derulo and girlfriend Jena Frumes, who welcomed their first child together earlier this month. The proud parents shared their happy news on Instagram on Tuesday, with Derulo posting a video montage of clips of the couple on their way to the hospital and enjoying their first moments with their son, whose name is Jason King Derulo.

The video was all set to Derulo's collaboration with Florida Georgia Line, "Women." "The happiest day of my life bringing our baby boy (Jason King Derulo) home," the singer's caption read. "He’s so lucky to have such a strong caring hero of a mother." Frumes shared a slideshow of photos documenting her time in the hospital and her son's arrival," which she captioned, "A glimpse of my first week with our healthy handsome little king."

She continued, "Life now has so much more meaning & I am so grateful. I’m so so so in love with this little boy he’s everything I never knew I needed." The model added that her son was born on May 8 and concluded her caption with a message to Derulo. "I love you forever," she wrote. The couple announced Frumes' pregnancy in March and revealed shortly after that they would be welcoming a son.

Derulo told Drew Barrymore on The Drew Barrymore Show in April that he "could not be more excited" to welcome the baby and was excited to have a son to carry on his name. "I think I've done so much in my life, right? And I've been able to accomplish a lot so at this point in my life I'm like, 'Okay, now who do I share it with?' " he said. "Also, there [are] no men to carry my name. My brother had all girls, my sister had girls, so there's no more Derulos, like I needed to make it happen because somebody's got to carry the name."

The 31-year-old and Frumes met at the gym shortly before the pandemic began, and Derulo told Barrymore their meeting came at "just the right time." "I was just starting to really get baby fever, I guess with age and you meet someone you really, really connect with and it happened at just the right time," he said.