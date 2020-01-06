Golden Globes 2020: Jason Derulo Did Not Just Take a Tumble Down the Steps as 2011 Pic Goes Viral Again

Cats star Jason Derulo did not trip and fall at the 2020 Golden Globes red carpet. The singer, who was not even pictured walking the red carpet outside the Beverly Hilton on Sunday, has been the butt of a long-running social media joke that reared its head again. A Twitter user once again shared an old photo of a person falling at a red carpet event and claimed it was Derulo.

Jason Derulo has fallen down the stairs at the Golden Globes!!! pic.twitter.com/diw9sP0mBb — guy (@wilderpeopIe) January 5, 2020

The photo used in the meme dates back to 2011, when someone was caught on camera falling on the steps at the Cannes Film Festival’s famous red carpet. In 2015, the photo suddenly gained new life when people began claiming the man was the “Talk Dirty” singer because Derulo wore an outfit similar to the falling man at the MET Gala, notes Cosmopolitan.

At that time, Derulo took to Instagram to clear things up. “Lmao I’m at rehearsal in L.A. Fuq y’all! Lol,” he wrote.

In 2018, Twitter users revived the joke, and one person tried to do it again on Sunday night.

Although most know it is not really Derulo in the photo, a tweet gained more than 1,100 retweets and 5,800 likes.

“God this happens every time and I am always happy,” one person wrote.

“Jason Derollo,” another joked.

“What a CATastrophe,” another wrote.

“He was heard shouting his own name continuously tumbling down each step,” another wrote.

In 2019, Derulo made his film acting debut by playing Rum Tum Tugger in Cats. He also stars in the upcoming Spinning Gold.

After Cats was released and flopped at the box office, Derulo quickly defended the film against poor reviews.

“Any time you defy what an art form is, any time you defy all rules, there’s going to be some push-back, obviously,” Derulo told TMZ. “But it’s an incredible piece of art done by some of the best people in the world. I am just excited for the people to actually see it because reviewers, I mean, what the hell do they know? Have they made a film ever in their life?”

Cats was directed by Tom Hooper and has only grossed $57 million worldwide since it was released on Dec. 20. Still, the film earned a Golden Globe nomination for “Beautiful Ghosts,” a new song Andrew Lloyd Webber wrote with Taylor Swift.

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony airs live at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo credit: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for CATS