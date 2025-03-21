Janet Jackson Cancels Music Festival Show Due to ‘Personal Matters’

Janet Jackson won’t hit the stage at the upcoming Cincinnati Music Festival. She was scheduled as one of the headliners, but has announced she’s backing out.

“We just learned that Janet Jackson is unable to perform at the 2025 Cincinnati Music Festival presented by P&G due to personal matters,” reads a statement from the Cincinnati Music Festival, per ABC Cincinnati. “Festival organizers are working quickly to fill her spot on the lineup.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jackson commented on the matter in her own addition to the statement. “To all my Cincinnati Music Festival fans,” she said. “I’m so sorry that I won’t be able to be with you all in July. Some personal matters have come up and I am unable to attend. I look forward to seeing you all soon!”

Jackson would have been the final performance of the Cincinnati Music Festival. It’s currently scheduled for July 24 through July 26.

The lineup is star-studded. A Tribute to Hip Hop Music segment is scheduled, though the lineup for that set isn’t yet finalized.

Other performers for the weekend include Earth, Wind & Fire, Anthony Hamilton, a tribute to Frankie Beverly featuring Jubu, with special guests Ronald Isely, Joe, After 7, Dave Hollister and Raheem DeVaughn.

Jackson is currently busy with her own tour. She also recently wrapped one portion of a Las Vegas Residency at the Resorts World Las Vegas. She’s set to return to the stage in Sin City for a string of shows in May.

Jackson was recently praised for her professionalism and sweet decorum by her longtime sound engineer. “She’s probably the most talented person I’ve ever [worked with], to be honest. She’s this incredible artist, and she’s also one of the most incredible people I’ve ever met. She’s super sweet, super kind, and she treats everybody amazing,” Caram Costanzo told PEOPLE.

Behind the scenes, Jackson is “very approachable” and “very sweet,” details the sound engineer: “That makes our environment here unlike any other environment that I’ve ever worked in, because she’s so easy to work with — and she wants the best, and we all try to give her the best we can.”