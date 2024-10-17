Janet Jackson Speaks out on Brother Tito’s Death

Tito Jackson’s family is finally opening up about his unexpected passing. In September, the Jacksons’ former family manager, Steve Manning, told Entertainment Tonight that Tito died from a suspected heart attack while driving from New Mexico to Oklahoma. Now, the baby of the Jackson clan is speaking out. Janet Jackson and her elder brother were notoriously close. She recently paid tribute to him online.

“May you rest in eternal peace. I miss you so much,” the “Miss You Much” singer, 58, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, October 15, alongside a photo of her and Tito.

Tito and his brothers Jackie, Jermaine, Marlon, and Michael, became worldwide superstars in the 1960s due to their success as The Jackson 5. The band would go on to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1997. Some of their hits include “ABC,” “I Want You Back,” and a chart-topping full Christmas album, despite their Jehovah’s Witness upbringing.

After his success alongside his brothers, Tito also began his own solo music career, releasing two studio albums: Tito Time in 2016 and Under Your Spell in 2021. He even reunited with his brothers, sans Michael who died in 2009, this year for several shows.

“Before our show in Munich, my brothers Jackie, Marlon, and I, visited the beautiful memorial dedicated to our beloved brother, Michael Jackson,” Tito wrote in an Instagram post before his death. “We’re deeply grateful for this special place that honors not only his memory but also our shared legacy. Thank you for keeping his spirit alive.” The legend is survived by his three sons and grandchildren, his mom, Katherine, and his siblings Rebbie, Jackie, Jermaine, LaToya, Marlon, Randy and Janet.

Janet is currently gearing up for a Las Vegas residency. She reportedly lives in London, where her brothers Randy and Tito have often stayed with her.