Jack White Just Made an Incredible Purchase for Himself

If you ever catch Jack White cruising around Nashville, he'll now be driving a special new whip. The White Stripes and Raconteurs rocker recently took to Instagram to unveil his new Ford Bronco. However, this isn't just any normal truck. He's gone out of his way to match it with a vintage vehicle in his collection, one of the original Ford Broncos. White detailed the purchases of both the 1975 Bronco and his new one via Instagram while showing off the vehicles.

"A few years ago I was lucky enough to be able to purchase the truck I'd always wanted, an original Ford Bronco," White wrote. "I never had any hangups about a particular year (hey this is a man who drove a Ford truck with no heat or windshield wipers in the winter back in the 90's), but I just hoped for a red one one day as I had been told I was brought home from the hospital in a red Ford truck after I was born. But nothing could prepare me for this find, a 1975 Bronco with Ranger package built on the exact day I was born in the city of Detroit! The slip said the phrase 'Constructed between July 8th and 11th, 1975.' Only 9,000 original miles on it as well, just incredible.

"So when Ford announced the Bronco was coming back I kept imagining the new version as a day to day truck parked right next to this in a generation spanning 2 pony stable haha! My hope was for a factory standard red with white top (just like the '75) , but not only was the white trim not an option, neither was actually getting ANY bronco due to supply chain issues (plug). I cancelled my order (which never came through), and bought one from a lot some ways away that had standard wild track package features (and was red with black trim). I got together with the talented folks at Greening Auto co. [Greening Auto Company] in Alabama to help me bring this design to life.

White then went on to explain his design philosophy for the trucks. "The concept I had was to showcase two different versions of the same standard song, two generations of the same iconic truck," he wrote. "I didn't set out to make an exact modern replica of the '75 with things like replica hubcaps, chroming the bumpers and trim etc, but instead, an attempt at retrofuturism in a way, or perhaps 'RetroPresentism'; the beauty of the same factory pushing out the same product just in different eras of pop culture. (Approximately one week after getting the truck back from the custom shop Ford announced a very similar looking 'heritage edition'! I guess we think alike! But many design elements are not the same, and I'm still working on this.

The Third Man Records founder promised "more details and photos to come in the next posts," and he delivered. She went on to show a better look at the interior, as well as some of the smaller details of the ride. He put thoughts into every tidbit of the car, all the way down to the Ford logo. He then reiterated his gratitude to Greening Auto Company for working with him to bring his design elements to life.

While White's music career is as strong as ever, he's also taking the time to showcase his love for creative design over on his second Instagram profile, @jackwhiteartanddesign. He showcases his own projects as well as sights and objects that he appreciates.