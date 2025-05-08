How to Watch the 2025 ACM Awards

The 60th annual Academy of Country Music Awards start in just a few hours.

This year’s ceremony promises spectacular performances, appearances from country music’s biggest stars, and plenty of awards through the night.

Traditionally, the ACM Awards air on cable, but in recent years the awards show has moved to streaming. Read below for more details.

How do I watch the ACM Awards?

The 2025 ACM Awards stream on Amazon Prime Video. The ceremony begins at 8 PM EST, live from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

Who’s hosting the ACM Awards?

Reba McEntire, the Queen of Country, will host this year’s ceremony. Blake Shelton, Lionel Ritchie, Martina McBride, Sara Evans, Chase Elliot, Carly Pearce, Crystal Gayle, and Little Big Town are some of the other performers, just to name a few.

Who’s performing at this year’s ACM Awards?

More names than you can shake a stick at. Clint Black, Dan + Shay, LeAnn Rimes, Sugarland, Wynonna Judd, and Reba McEntire will open the ceremony with a long performance of previous Song of the Year winners in the past 59 ceremonies. After that, big names like Chris Stapleton, Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert, Shaboozey, Rascal Flatts, Alan Jackson, Jelly Roll, and plenty more will play throughout the night. Even the Backstreet Boys are performing, for some reason.

Who’s nominated?

All the usual suspects—Ella Langley, Cody Johnson, Morgan Wallen and Lainey Wilson lead the field. You can read the full list of nominees by clicking here.