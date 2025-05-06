Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson and Cody Johnson Among 2025 ACM Award Nominees: See the Full List

It’s almost time for the 60th annual Academy of Country Music Awards, with the ceremony taking place in two days.
Last week, the Academy of Country Music and Dick Clark Productions announced the nominees for all awards.
Ella Langley, Cody Johnson, Morgan Wallen, and Lainey Wilson received the most nominations for this year’s ACM Awards.
The ceremony will be hosted by Reba McEntire, and will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video on May 8th at 8 PM EST.
Read on for the full list of nominations at the 60th ACM Awards.
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Luke Combs
- Cody Johnson
- Jelly Roll
- Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen
- Lainey Wilson
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Ella Langley
- Megan Moroney
- Kacey Musgraves
- Lainey Wilson
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Luke Combs
- Cody Johnson
- Jelly Roll
- Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen
DUO OF THE YEAR
- Brooks & Dunn
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Muscadine Bloodline
- The War And Treaty
GROUP OF THE YEAR
- Flatland Cavalry
- Little Big Town
- Old Dominion
- Rascal Flatts
- The Red Clay Strays
NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Kassi Ashton
- Ashley Cooke
- Dasha
- Ella Langley
- Jessie Murph
NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Gavin Adcock
- Shaboozey
- Zach Top
- Tucker Wetmore
- Bailey Zimmerman
NEW DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR
- Restless Road
- The Red Clay Strays
- Treaty Oak Revival
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
- Am I Okay? (I’ll Be Fine) – Megan Moroney
- Beautifully Broken – Jelly Roll
- Cold Beer & Country Music – Zach Top
- F-1 Trillion – Post Malone
- Whirlwind – Lainey Wilson
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
- A Bar Song (Tipsy) – Shaboozey
- Dirt Cheap – Cody Johnson
- I Had Some Help – Post Malone, Morgan Wallen
- White Horse – Chris Stapleton
- you look like you love me – Ella Langley, Riley Green
SONG OF THE YEAR
- 4x4xU – Lainey Wilson
- The Architect – Kacey Musgraves
- Dirt Cheap – Cody Johnson
- I Had Some Help – Post Malone, Morgan Wallen
- you look like you love me – Ella Langley, Riley Green
MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR
- Cowboys Cry Too – Kelsea Ballerini, Noah Kahan
- I Had Some Help – Post Malone, Morgan Wallen
- I’m Gonna Love You – Cody Johnson, Carrie Underwood
- we don’t fight anymore – Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton
- you look like you love me – Ella Langley, Riley Green
VISUAL MEDIA OF THE YEAR
- 4x4xU – Lainey Wilson
- Dirt Cheap – Cody Johnson
- I’m Gonna Love You – Cody Johnson, Carrie Underwood
- Think I’m In Love With You – Chris Stapleton
- you look like you love me – Ella Langley, Riley Green
ARTIST-SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
- Luke Combs
- ERNEST
- HARDY
- Morgan Wallen
- Lainey Wilson
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
- Jessi Alexander
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- Ashley Gorley
- Chase McGill
- Josh Osborne