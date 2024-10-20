How The Beatles’ Ringo Starr Feels About Taylor Swift

The Beatles’ Ringo Starr knows a thing or two about sparking a cultural phenomenon, and he has weighed on the latest artist to spark a “Beatlemania” type craze. Starr, 84, recently told American Songwriter how he really feels about the world’s current biggest pop star, Taylor Swift.

The rock music icon called Swift “great” in the interview. He then complimented her ability to garner fanfare around her, saying “She’s pulling them in.”

He also went on to note that he met the pop star when she was just 14 at the Grammys. He’s been a longtime supporter of her work, publicly praising her as far back as 2009.

“I love Taylor Swift. That’s just how I am,” Starr told ABC News, per Far Out Magazine. “I love her.”

While Swift is known for her shift from the country music genre to the pop genre, Starr is currently doing a reverse move. He recently unveiled a country music album titled Look Up, set to release on Jan. 10, 2025. Alison Krauss, Billy Strings, Larkin Poe, Lucius, Molly Tuttle, Billy Swan and T Bone Burnett are all involved in the record, either as songwriters or featured artists.

Starr has also dropped a new song from the LP, “Time on My Hands.” You can listen to it above.