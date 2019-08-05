Willie Nelson, Alison Krauss and More to Appear on Brantley Gilbert’s Upcoming ‘Fire & Brimstone’ Album

Willie Nelson and Alison Krauss are just a few of the special guests who will appear on Brantley Gilbert‘s upcoming Fire & Brimstone album. The record, which will drop on Oct. 4, also includes appearances by Jamey Johnson, Colt Ford and Lindsay Ell, who sings with Gilbert on their current hit, “What Happens In a Small Town.”

“I know it sounds crazy, but never did I once bring a lyric sheet into the studio with me,” Gilbert said, via his record label, about recording the new music. “I feel like I am at this stage in my career where I am confident enough to let the music take me where it’s meant to go, no matter how down and dirty that might be. There is no doubt that this is the album that allowed me to grow up musically.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fire & Brimstone also includes the tender “Man That Hung the Moon,” written about his son, Barrett.

“That song was one of those, I knew I wanted to write it,” Gilbert told PopCulture.com. “Being a songwriter, I’ve written about most of the events of my life. Having a child, of course I was going to make a run at it. I was a little bit worried about it. I will tell you that I’m a perfectionist I feel like when it comes to songwriting, and when it came to write one about my son, it was almost like, it was more difficult because words didn’t deserve him.

“Nothing was really good enough,” he continued. “But I ended up writing a song about just really the reality of the situation, is I’ll have to have some talks with my kids before most dads will, because my kids will find out more than most. As soon as they’re old enough to read or listen to a story, there’ll be privy to some stuff about me that I probably wouldn’t share with them until later in life.”

Gilbert co-wrote all 15 songs on his next record. See a complete tracklist for Fire & Brimstone below, and pre-order the album by visiting Gilbert’s website.

Fire & Brimstone Track List:

1. “Fire’t Up”

2. “Not Like Us”

3. “Welcome To Hazeville” (featuring Colt Ford, Lukas Nelson and Willie Nelson)

4. “What Happens In A Small Town” (featuring Lindsay Ell)

5. “She Ain’t Home”

6. “Lost Soul’s Prayer”

7. “Tough Town”

8. “Fire & Brimstone” (featuring Jamey Johnson and Alison Krauss)

9. “Laid Back Ride”

10. “Bad Boy”

11. “New Money”

12. “Breaks Down” (

13. “Man Of Steel”

14. “Never Gonna Be Alone”

15. “Man That Hung The Moon”

Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mike Pont