Heatwave Vocalist Keith Wilder Dead at 65

Keith Wilder, the lead singer of funk group Heatwave, has died. He was 65.

Wilder died in his sleep after suffering “serious heath problems,” according to his cousin and bandmate Billy Jones.

Heatwave was best known for their songs “Always and Forever,” “Boogie Nights” and “The Groove Line.”

“Always and Forever” was a big hit back in 1978, and “Boogie Nights” earned the group one of their two Grammy nominations.

“We went through a lot, me and Keith,” Jones said. “We traveled the world together with the band. We had some really good times…I am at a loss for words. We are going to miss his voice. He had a great voice, but we can always put on a record and hear it.”

Jones added, “He was a really good family man. He loved his family.”

Wilder’s survivors include his mother, Lucille; his wife, Linda; three brothers and four children.

The late vocalist will be buried at a ceremony in Georgia on Monday.