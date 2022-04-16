Harry Styles' Coachella Set Crashed by Shania Twain

✖

Coachella kicked off on Friday with a headlining set from Harry Styles. Although, he wasn't the only famous face who took to the stage. During the set, Styles surprised the audience by bringing out Shania Twain. The duo then wasted no time in belting out some of her classic tracks.

The crowd started to go wild when Styles' band played the first few notes of "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" Twain then appeared on stage and the pair belted out the track together. They kept the party going by performing Twain's "You're Still the One," and, naturally, got the crowd to sing along, too. This was certainly an exciting way to kick off Coachella. He'll be back the following week for Coachella's second weekend.

The Hollywood Reporter noted that Styles spoke to the crowd during his performance, telling them that their only job during the night is to simply have fun. "My name is Harry, it's a pleasure to be here in front of you tonight, thank you so much. This is already very, very special," he said towards the beginning of his set. "It's big in here ain't it? For the next 80 or something minutes, our job is to entertain you. I promise you we'll do our absolute very best. You also have one job, which is to have as much fun as you possibly can. Be whoever it is you always wanted to be in this field tonight. We have the full moon, you have a ticket and I have the flavor."

Coachella's return has been a long time coming. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival was canceled in both 2020 and 2021. However, the event hasn't been without some controversy upon its return in 2022. Kanye West was originally set to be one of the headliners for the festival. But, a little over a week before it was set to begin, he dropped out. There was no express reason given, but many have wondered whether it had anything to do with Billie Eilish, another headliner for the festival. West and Eilish had beef earlier this year after the "bury a friend" singer allegedly shaded Travis Scott over the Astroworld tragedy. The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia will be filling in for West.