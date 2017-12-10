Gwen Stefani Tries to Perfect Her Christmas Traditions

Gwen Stefani is hoping to have a perfect Christmas this year by making sure she finally has the best gingerbread village to share with her children.

“I don’t like to brag, but I did have an incredible family and parents and grandparents. I can remember my grandma, my mom’s mom, she was a redhead, Irish. I would call her crazy lady, she would probably like that, I think,” Stefani said during a Q&A for Spotify on Thursday, reports Entertainment Tonight.

Her grandmother used to make gingerbread villages. “Like she would start and there would be the church and each one of us got our own gingerbread house and at Christmas, we would take it home and eat it. It was over the top,” she recalled.

Unfortunately, when the 48-year-old You Make It Feel Like Christmas singer tried to make one herself, it was a disaster. It had a “horrifying taste.”

“I don’t even know how I did it. I think I used the wrong molasses. It was different molasses in it, so I’m trying to figure it out,” Stefani said during the Q&A. “This year is the year though! I have to do it.”

Stefani is also spending Christmas with her boyfriend, Blake Shelton. The two singers will join forces for Gwen Stefani’s You Make It Feel Like Christmas special, which airs on NBC at 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12.

Stefani has three sons with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale. She’s been dating Shelton since November 2015.

