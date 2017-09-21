Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Collaborating on Holiday Single

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are officially collaborating!

The real-life couple has linked up for a duet on Stefani’s upcoming holiday album, with the No Doubt singer announcing the news on social media Thursday.

The star revealed that her album will be titled You Make It Feel Like Christmas, and that the first single of the same name will feature her beau Shelton on the track.

#YouMakeItFeelLikeChristmas out Oct 6th!! Preorder starting tonight & get the first single feat @BlakeShelton 🎄😍🎄gx pic.twitter.com/JyAiE2HeM7 — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) September 21, 2017

In the video Stefani shared to announce the album, fans can hear a sneak peek of the duo’s duet, which features plenty of horns and an upbeat tempo, because the holidays are almost here.

Shelton retweeted the video on his own Twitter account, adding the comment, “Daddy Likey..”

Fans have been wondering whether the duo would collaborate since they first got together, although their respective musical styles probably wouldn’t mesh normally, holiday music seems like the perfect opportunity for the pair to work together.

Stefani’s holiday album drops Oct. 6.

Photo Credit: Twitter / @gwenstefani

