Gregg Philbin, REO Speedwagon Legend, Has Died

Gregg Philbin, the former REO Speedwagon bassist, died earlier this week, the band announced. Philbin was the group's second bassist and appeared on their first six studio albums. He was also the bassist on their first major success, the 1977 live double album, Live: You Get What You Pay For.

Although Philbin left the band just before they reached the heights of their commercial success, lead singer Kevin Cronin wrote that no one should forget his contribution to REO Speedwagon's sound. "When Gregg left the band in 1977, he took with him the prog-leaning extended instrumental section aspect of the REO sound," Cronin wrote. "Gregg approached the bass guitar much like legendary Who bassist, John Entwistle. They both played the bass as more of a lead instrument."

Philbin left when Cronin and the late Gary Richarath began writing songs with a more "compact" sound. They needed a bassist who played a "more traditional role of locking with the drums," which was not Philbin's style. He was replaced by Bruce Hall, who has been a member of the band ever since.

"All that said, Gregg was a smart, funny, charming guy, and you would be hard-pressed to find a more savvy individual," Cronin wrote. "His health had been an issue for some time, and today his soul is freed. We all loved Gregg, mourn his death, and send our condolences to his surviving family members and friends. Today is a sad day in REO World."

"It sucks knowing that Gregg has passed away," Hall wrote in his own statement. "He was always so nice to me and I will always be grateful for that because he could have hated my guts after I joined the band. Butter, (the bass guitar which Gregg played), has been with me for over fifty years, and I have always felt such pride and happiness in knowing that I bought that bass from Gregg. Even though I didn't know Gregg the way that Neal, Alan, Gary, and Kevin did, I always admired him and valued his friendship. Rest In Peace 'Regis,' and say hi to Gary for me."

REO Speedwagon was formed in 1967 in Champaign, Illinois. After the group signed with Epic Records in 1971, Philbin replaced founding bassist Joe Matt. The group had a more progressive rock sound for its first six albums and did not find commercial success until they released thier first live album. In 1978, they released the hits "Roll with the Changes" and "Time for Me to Fly," which set them on the road to success for the rest of the 1970s and into the 1980s. Today, REO Speedwagon is best known for their number-one singles "Keep On Loving You" and "Can't Fight This Feeling." REO Speedwagon resumes their tour on Nov. 2 and have dates planned through March.