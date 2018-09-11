Green Day Crowd Sings ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ in Its Entirety

Green Day’s Revolution Radio tour brought together an unlikely swarm of Queen fans in London, where a stadium full of people sang “Bohemian Rhapsody” in unison.

An estimated 65,000 people gathered in Hyde Park last July to see Green Day‘s massive stadium show. As a newly resurfaced viral video shows, however, the crowd got going before the band even had a chance to take the stage. Green Day was likely behind the scenes preparing for the massive performance, as interim music played for the crowd. When Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” began, 65,000 people took their cue all at once.

Few events can inspire 65,000 voices to sing in unison, and even fewer can do so with an empty stage. All that stood before them was an un-manned drum set as the crowd burst into an emphatic rendition of Freddie Mercury’s beloved rock opera. It did not fizzle out after a few lines, either. The crowd performed the entire song, seeming to delight in their own cooperation. They jumped and danced, and at the end they even cheered as though they had just seen a live performance.

“If you can rock 65,000 people in a concert 27 years after your death and without being there, you are not just a singer, you are a legend,” one YouTube commenter noted.

“Never trust person who doesn’t sing along when bohemian rhapsody out whenever they coming for,” advised another.

“This is one of THE BEST THINGS I have ever been privileged to see and hear,” raved a third commenter. “Just goes to show how music DOES change lives. But the most poignant moment for me was when I full screened the video to get the full HD experience and while they were singing. Look at the sky, it’s almost like Freddie Mercury was there, in the clouds, taking this all in.”

Green Day was out on tour at the time promoting Revolution Radio, their 12th studio album, which had just been released a few months prior in October of 2016. At the time, lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong told Q Magazine that the band had become “prolific for the sake of it” with their previous trilogy of albums, ¡Uno!, ¡Dos!, and ¡Tré! He wanted Revolution Radio to be “not so much a makeover as a make under,” though the band still went out for a massive studio tour.

Still, the move seemed to work for the band, who got some of their most positive reviews in years. The album has an average rating of 72 out of 100 on Metacritic, based on the reception from many prominent music critics.