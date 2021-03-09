Grammys 2021: How to Watch, What Time and Channel

✖

The 2021 Grammy Awards are nearly here, and music fans have several ways to catch the show. This year, CBS is hosting the Grammys for the conventional TV broadcast, and the new ViacomCBS streaming service Paramount+ will handle the live-stream. Other channels, apps and websites will carry the show as well.

The 63rd Grammy Awards begin at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 14. Those with a cable subscription or an antenna can simply tune in live to their local CBS station, or sign in with their cable log-in on CBS.com. Cord-cutters may want to try Paramount+, which is available now with a free trial. However, skinny TV bundles will have the award show as well, including fuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now and YouTube TV. First time users may have free trials on some of those services as well.

All of those options will get you the main Grammys broadcast, though it is unclear if all of them will carry the pre-show. Beginning at 3 p.m. ET, singer Jhené Aiko will host an official pre-show ceremony for the Grammys, with a big host of talent on its own. Fans may want to consider this if they're trying to decide on a venue to watch the Grammys — particularly live

Either way, the whole show is sure to delight fans of all music genres. On Sunday, CBS announced all 22 of the live performers booked for the night — Bad Bunny, BTS, Billie Eilish, Black Puma, Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard, Cardi B, Chris Martin, Da Baby, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Haim, Harry Styles, John Mayer, Lil Baby, Maren Morris, Megan Thee Stallion, Mickey Guyton, Miranda Lambert, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch and Taylor Swift. Fans went wild for these announcements on social media, particularly for the K-pop group BTS who will be making their Grammys debut.

Meanwhile, the nominations have fans equally excited, particularly members of the Beyhive. Beyoncé is the most-nominated artist of the year, which is made all the more impressive because her album did not come out in 2020. At the same time, some fans will be heartbroken if their favorites like Taylor Swift do not win.

The contenders for Record Of The Year are "Black Parade" by Beyoncé, "Colors" by Black Pumas, "Rockstar" by DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch, "Say So" by Doja Cat, "Everything I Wanted" by Billie Eilish, "Don't Start Now" by Dua Lipa, "Circles" by Post Malone and "Savage" by Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé. The nominees are Album of the Year are Chilombo by Jhené Aiko, Black Pumas by Black Pumas, Everyday Life by Coldplay, Djesse Vol. 3 by Jacob Collier, Women in Music Pt. III by Haim, Future Nostalgia by Dua Lipa, Hollywood's Bleeding by Post Malone and Folklore by Taylor Swift.

To see the results, fans will have to tune in and watch. The 63rd Grammy Awards are live on Sunday, March 14 beginning at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.