BTS' ARMY Is Absolutely Vibrating With Excitement Ahead of Grammy Performance
BTS is prepping to take the Grammy stage by storm on Sunday night as they celebrate their first nomination at the awards ceremony. Their fanbase, known as the ARMY, is already overwhelming social media with their hype ahead of tonight's events. The Recording Academy selected the song "Dynamite," the boy band's first song with full English lyrics, as one of the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category nominations. While BTS (the first K-Pop group the Grammys have ever nominated) is up against heavy hitters like Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande (for "Rain on Me"), the ARMY is confident is sure they'll take home the prize.
To top off that big nomination, BTS (also known as Bangtan Sonyeondan) will also perform at the awards. This appearance will be the third time they've appeared on the Grammy stage, following a presenter appearance in 2019 and a guest spot during Lil Nas X's 2020 performance. However, this is the first time BTS is playing their own song, a landmark moment for the band and K-Pop as a whole.
The prep for the appearance, the ARMY has already filled up Twitter with memes, emoji summoning circles, throwback clips and various photos of the group members (RM, Jungkook, V, Jimin, Jin, Suga and J-Hope). Currently, if you even just search the word "Grammy" on Twitter without any BTS terminology, you'll still see loads of tweets about the group. Scroll through to see some of the elated reaction to the group's forthcoming Grammys performance.
"idk bout you but i don't think I'll be in my right head if the grammys don't give bts their deserved award during the pre-show," one fan tweeted. "it's gonna have me in such a mess i don't even want to think of any other scenario than them winning tonight. then i can watch the performance in peace."
The Grammy Awards air Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Paramount+ subscribers can stream the ceremony live via their local CBS affiliate. Subscribers to live TV streaming services can watch the musical event, as well. You can click here to subscribe to FuboTV, which currently offers a free trial.
