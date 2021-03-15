Grammys 2021: Dua Lipa Stuns Viewers With 'Levitating' and 'Don't Stop Now' Performance

Dua Lipa shocked viewers with her performance alongside rapper DaBaby during the 2021 Grammy Awards Sunday night. Lipa, 25, was one of the most-nominated stars of the night, thanks to the success of her 2020 album Future Nostalgia and the single "Don't Start Now." She chose to perform "Levitating," one of the standout Future Nostalgia, before going to "Don't Start Now." When she released the song as a single in October, DaBaby recorded a rap verse and intro for a remix. Their version appears on the Future Nostalgia: Moonlight Edition reissue.

Lipa earned six Grammy nominations, tying her with Taylor Swift and Roddy Ricch for second place, behind Beyonce, who had nine nominations. Lipa was nominated in all three of the major categories. "Don't Stop Now" was up for both Song of the Year and Record of the Year, while Future Nostalgia was nominated for Album of the Year. "Don't Start Now" was also nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance and Future Nostalgia was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album. "Un Dia (One Day)," Lipa's collaboration with Bad Bunny, Tainy, and J Balvin, was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Heading into Sunday's show, Lipa was already a two-time Grammy winner. In 2019, she won Best New Artist and Best Dance Recording for "Electricity." When Lipa accepted her Best New Artist award in 2019, she famously called out then-Recording Academy Neil Portnow, who said female artists needed to "step up" after Alessia Cara was the only female winner during the 2018 Grammys broadcast. "I guess this year, we've really stepped up," Lipa said before her speech was cut off early.