Dua Lipa Rocks an Emerald Green Look With New Music Video for 'We're Good'

Dua Lipa had some of the biggest hits of 2020, and she is hoping to ride that success into the new year. On Thursday, she released the music video for "We're Good," the new single from the Future Nostalgia: The Moonlight Edition reissue. The music video featured the 25-year-old Lipa wearing different looks while performing the song in a high-class restaurant.

In the first part of the video, Lipa wore a more reserved, glittery sleeveless dress with long white gloves. Next, she changed this up with a glossy emerald green look. Meanwhile, a pair of lobsters were separated, and the one left behind had to watch as its loved-one was eaten by the restaurant patrons. This storyline took over the video in the last part, as it was suddenly revealed that the restaurant was on the Titanic! Of course, escaping on a cruise ship does not stop Lipa from continuing to sing along to "We're Good."

The new single is featured on the reissue of Future Nostalgia, which was released to Spotify and other streaming services on Friday. Other new tracks include "It Ain't Me" and "That Kind of Woman." The remix of "Levitating" with Da Baby and the singles "Un Dia (One Day)" featuring J Balvin, Bad Bunny, and Tainy; "Fever" with Angele; and "Not My Problem" featuring JID are also included. "Prisoner," Lipa's duet with Miley Cyrus, was also added to the album. The track was previously released on Cyrus' album Plastic Hearts.

On Friday, Pandora announced that Lipa will join Foo Fighters and Florida Georgia Line to take over stations during the Artist Takeovers series. The Pop-Up with Dua Lipa will take over Today's Hits, while Today's Country will feature The Listening Room with Florida Georgia Line. Backstage with Foo Fighters will take over Today's Alternative and Today's Hart Rock.

jumpinnnn 4 joy!!!! Thank you for all the love on We’re Good!!! If you haven’t seen the video yet hit the link 🦞❤️🦞❤️🦞❤️🦞https://t.co/K71s0Omzsj pic.twitter.com/f6gJf4p71v — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) February 12, 2021

Although Lipa won the Best New Artist Grammy in 2019, she had a real breakout year in 2020 with Future Nostalgia. The album was nominated for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album at the Grammys, while "Don't Start Now" was nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance. "Un Dia (One Day)" was also nominate for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

During her appearance on Pandora Friday, she played a live version of "Don't Stop Now," recorded in Los Angeles in 2019. "I love this version because I always love creating new worlds around songs that you've already heard and getting to create a very fun live version with the string section," Lipa said, reports Billboard. "And just creating it in itself was just such a blast. And, you know, having the song be reimagined and in this way is how I almost want to do all my songs, but I can't, unfortunately. It takes me back to a really fun time."