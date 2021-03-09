Dua Lipa: What Is the Pop Star's Net Worth

✖

Pop star Dua Lipa's dramatic rise to fame came quickly, and it looks like she is here to stay. Her 2020 album, Future Nostalgia, earned critical acclaim and has become one of the most successful albums in Spotify's history during the coronavirus pandemic. The 25-year-old Lipa is scheduled to perform at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, where an even larger audience will be exposed to her infectious hits. The success of Future Nostalgia, her 2017 self-titled debut, and the numerous singles released in between have helped her amass a net worth in the millions in just the span of a few years.

Lipa has a net worth of $16 million, Celebrity Net Worth estimates. he was born on Aug. 22, 1995, in London to Kosovo Albanian immigrants. After she finished primary school, her family moved to Pristina, the capital of the newly independent Kosovo. She later moved back to London at age 15, and she began developing her own sound by releasing covers on YouTube and started writing. She first found work as a model before she finally secured her first record deal with Warner Bros. in 2014.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

Before releasing her first album, Lipa released several singles that did well in Europe. Her first single to chart in the U.S. was "Blow Your Mind (Mwah)." Then in June 2017, she released Dua Lipa, which included the international smash hit "New Rules." The album would earn her the Grammy Award for Best New Artist at the 2019 Grammys.

While the Best New Artist Grammy can be a burden for some artists, it hasn't been for Lipa. Future Nostalgia was one of the biggest hits of 2020, topping the U.K. Albums Chart and earning her Grammy nominations for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album. The lead single, "Don't Start Now," was nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance. She followed it up with the Club Future Nostalgia remix album in August. Last month, she released The Moonlight Edition, which includes the new single "We're Good." Lipa also plans to start the Future Nostalgia Tour in Europe this September.

Many of Lipa's hits are not quite as personal as some of her contemporaries' songs. She is dating Anwar Hadid, the younger brother of Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid, but her songs aren't specifically about that relationship. In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, Lipa admitted she has become "more private because so much of my life is public, and I probably censor myself more than I used to," noting that she does not like "the idea of making music for headlines or for controversy."

Lipa also has a huge social media following, with over 60 million Instagram followers. This makes her attractive to brand names. Late last year, she signed an endorsement deal with Puma. The deal included Lipa and her backup dancers wearing Puma apparel during her Studio 2054 virtual show in November.