Grammys 2021: All the Major Nominations and Winners

One of the biggest days of the year for music is here, and as the 2021 Grammy Awards kicks off, nominees are likely putting the final touches on their acceptance speeches. Ahead of the ceremony on Sunday, nominees for the 63rd Grammy Awards were announced back in November, with a few clear frontrunners.

Leading the pack with nominations is Beyoncé, who scored a total of nine nominations, including in the record of the year and song of the year for Black Parade. Rounding out the frontrunners with six nominations each is Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, and Roddy Rich. Swift, whose six nominations bring her total Grammy nods to 41, is recognized for folklore in the album of the year and best pop vocal album categories. Lipa's Future Nostalgia is also up for album of the year and best pop vocal album. Rich, meanwhile, scored nods in the record of the year and song of the year categories. Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, Phoebe Bridgers, Justin Bieber, DaBaby, jazz musician John Beasley and classical composer David Frost picked up four nominations each, and K-pop sensation BTS and former One Directioner Harry Styles each earned their first Grammy nods.

The 63rd Grammy Awards begin at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 14 on CBS and will be broadcast from the Staples Center in Los Angeles with host Trevor Noah. Find out who is nominated in the major categories by scrolling down, and stay tuned to PopCulture for all the latest 2021 Grammy Awards coverage!