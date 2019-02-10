Grammys 2019: Taylor Swift Shut out After Losing Best Pop Vocal Album

Taylor Swift has been shut out at the 2019 Grammys, after losing Best Pop Vocal Album to Ariana Grande for Sweetener.

Notably, this was the only nomination that Swift garnered at this year’s Grammy awards. She has been nominated 31 times prior, and has 10 times out of those previous nominations.

Among her many past wins, Swift has taken home Grammy trophies for Album of the Year, Best Country Album, Best Female Country Vocal Performance, Best Country Song, Best Country Solo Performance, Best Song Written for Visual Media, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Music Video.

Fans took to Twitter following the snub, airing their upset over Swift being shut out over Grande.

The worst pop album of all time just won the best pop vocal album category over reputation Taylor Swift doesn’t deserve this disrespect pic.twitter.com/GATwC6YBYV — Demisha (@taylorslurt) February 10, 2019

The #GRAMMYs once again proving their cluelessness by awarding Ariana over @Pink , @taylorswift13 & @kelly_clarkson for best pop vocal album 👎🏽 — Pete (@petebarron) February 10, 2019

We out here feeling bad for #TaylorSwift and her #Grammys⁠ ⁠ snub but really she’s living her best life in the UK rn w/ her gorgeous bf at the #BAFTA awards — Laura Coyt (@lauracoytzav) February 10, 2019

Reputation, Swift’s most recent album and the one she was nominated for this year, released Nov. 10, 2017 and was the best-selling album of the year in America, with 4.5 million copies sold.

Upon its release, the album received nearly universal acclaim, earning a score of 71 on music review aggregation site Metacritic. This indicates “generally favorable reviews.”

“It’s full of bulletproof hooks and sticky turns of phrase. But in committing to a more conventional form of superstardom, Swift has deemphasized the skill at the core of her genius,” Pitchfork said of the album.

“1989 fans will breathe a sigh of relief when ‘I Did Something Bad’ kicks in, though, which starts off a string of shiny pop songs that not only feel like a more natural progression from the last album, but improve upon each listen in that sneaky way Swift songs tend to do,” Exclaim stated. “The moments on Reputation that Swift stans appreciate the most are likely the ones casual listeners will be quickest to dismiss.”

“For all its flaws — it’s overlong, and sometimes seems too keen to be meta and self-referencing — it’s full of energy and often makes for an exhilarating listen. It may not quite measure up to the heights of 1989, but whether she’s Old Taylor or New Taylor, there’s enough here to demonstrate why she’s still one of pop’s brightest pop stars,” musicOMH.com stated of Reputation.

The Guardian praised the album, writing, “At the heart of Reputation lies a sequence of songs that chart the rise, fall and fallout of a fleeting relationship and offer a masterclass in pop songwriting along the way.”

Not every review was positive, however, as Consequence of Sound said, “With Reputation, Swift seemingly has the idea that bigger, wider, and louder is necessarily better, but the dopamine rush that modern pop music can so reliably produce never arrives.”

While it many be some time before new music from Swift emerges, the singer did recently reveal that she has joined the cast of the CATS musical feature film, which is scheduled to be released on Dec. 20.

