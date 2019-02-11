Grammys 2019: Kelly Clarkson Reveals Why She’s Skipping the Awards This Year

Kelly Clarkson might not have been able to attend the 61st Annual Grammy Awards Sunday, but The Voice coach has a pretty good excuse.

On Twitter ahead of the ceremony, Clarkson wrote, “I’m out touring so couldn’t make #Grammys2019 tonight BUT couldn’t b more appreciative 4 the nomination & couldn’t be more excited 4 everyone there! 2 all the artists nominated & not nominated, win or lose, feel blessed that u get to do what u do 4 a living!”

She added in another tweet to her fellow The Voice coach, Alicia Keys, “Oh and good luck [Alicia Keys] hosting tonight! You’re gonna be amazing [wink emoji].”

The songstress was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album for her seventh album, Meaning of Life, alongside Camila Cabello, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Pink and Taylor Swift.

Grande ended up winning the Grammy for the category for her LP Sweetener, but didn’t attend the award ceremony either after clashing with producers over her planned performance.

Last week, after Grammys producer Ken Ehrlich told the Associated Press that Grande “felt it was too late for her to pull something together” before pulling out of the annual awards, the pop singer took to Twitter to slam him as lying about what had gone down.

“I’ve kept my mouth shut but now you’re lying about me. i can pull together a performance over night and you know that, Ken. it was when my creativity & self expression was stifled by you, that i decided not to attend. i hope the show is exactly what you want it to be and more,” she wrote.

“i offered 3 different songs,” she continued. “it’s about collaboration. it’s about feeling supported. it’s about art and honesty. not politics. not doing favors or playing games. it’s just a game y’all.. and i’m sorry but that’s not what music is to me.”

Despite the drama, after winning, she took to Instagram to thank her fans and team, writing, “i know i’m not there tonight (trust, i tried and still truly wished it had worked out tbh) and i know i said i try not to put too much weight into these things …. but f— ……. this is wild and beautiful. thank you so much.”

The 61st Annual Grammy Awards air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

