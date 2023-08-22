Fyre Festival 2 Tickets Are On Sale Despite No Lineup

Fyre Festival 2 tickets are on sale despite there being no lineup of musical acts. Entertainment Weekly reports that the festival's founder, Billy McFarland, announced his plans in a new YouTube video. While the festival currently has no acts lined up, anyone interested in attending can go ahead and buy tickets, if they feel so inclined. Per the festival website, ticket prices start at $499 and go up to $7,999.

"This is a big day," McFarland says in the new clip. "It has been the absolute wildest journey to get here, and it really all started during a seventh-month stint in solitary confinement. I wrote out this 50-page plan of how it would take this overall interest and demand in Fyre and how it would take my ability bring people from around the world together to make the impossible happen."

McFarland says he has the "best partners in the world," who've allowed "me to be me, while executing Fyre's vision to the highest level." He also says that he "spoke to people as far away as the Middle East and South America" before making the decision to hold the festival in the Caribbean, again. "In the meantime, we'll be doing pop-ups and events across the world," he added. "Guys, this is your chance to get in. This is everything I've been working towards. Let's f—ing go."

Fyre Festival was pitched as a major music event in the Bahamas, which would have featured artists such as Blink-182 and Migos. Models and social media influencers, such as Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid even promoted it. Still, when concert-goers arrived, after having spent thousands of dollars on the trip, they found all the event had to offer tents and cheese sandwiches.

McFarland was his with fraud charges over the Fyre fiasco, and in 2018 he pleaded guilty to defrauding investors. He also issued a formal apology. During The Con: Fyre Festival, McFarland again confessed to his actions, saying, "I knowingly lied to them to raise money for the festival, yes." The disgraced promoter also provided details on just how he was able to pull off his scheme.

"What I did was inflate our company's numbers. How much money we had, how much money we were making, in order to raise overall money," he explained. "I tried to justify to myself, well, you know, everybody has access to my bank account; they all know what's going on. And so, just give us more money. We're going to make this happen; we all know what's happening. But in reality, everybody didn't understand, you know, what was going on in my head." McFarland was jailed in 2018 but released in 2022, serving just four years of a six-year sentence.