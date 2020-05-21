Kendall Jenner to Pay $90K in Fyre Festival Lawsuit

It's the documentary that caught everyone's attention for being the biggest party that never happened. Fyre Festival went viral after it's airing and now Kendall Jenner is looking at paying $90,000 in a lawsuit. Those who watched will remember, a series of high-fashion models, including Jenner, promoted the highly anticipated festival on social media, and were seen in a video promotion as well, but since the whole thing turned into a huge sham, she's now having to cough up some cash for it.

It's more of a business deal gone bad. In the documentary, it was mentioned that none of the models involved had ill intentions, but everyone who was part of promoting and hosting the festival, all assumed it would actually happen. According to ET, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has agreed to pay $90,000 for promoting the music festival via Instagram with a video that has since been deleted, but no word yet on whether the judge will accept the offer or not. Jenner wasn't the only famous face and name attached to the festival. Others like Blink-182, Lil Yachty, Pusha T, Emily Ratajkowski and Migos were also people expected to attend, although at last minute, some started to pull out of the deal as things didn't seem to add up.

Jenner was sued by Gregory Messer in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New York last year in August 2019. Messer is attempting to recover all the money he paid to various talent agencies, performers and vendors in the failed festival. The lawsuit claims the model was paid a whopping $270,000 to post about Fyre Festival, insinuating to her millions of fans that the island would be filled with famous models and luxury food items along with a once-in-a-lifetime kind of athnosphere. It also alleges that Jenner "intentionally [led] certain members of the public and ticket purchasers to believe" that Kanye West would be headlining by tweeting, "So hyped to announced my G.O.O.D Music Family as the first headliners for @fyrefestival. Use my promo code KJONFYRE for the next 24 hours to get on the list for the artists and talent afterparty on Fyre Cay." According to court documents, Jenner "did not indicate to the public that she was paid to promote the Festival."

Fyre Festival founder, Billy McFarland, who is currently serving a 6-year prison sentence after he plead guilty to two counts of wire fraud, has been ordered to pay back $2.8 million to investors.