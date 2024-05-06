Mariah the Scientist Arrested for Assault

Mariah the Scientist was arrested on battery charges for a brawl at an Atlanta nightclub. The singer — real name Mariah Buckles — was booked on Wednesday, May 1 on misdemeanor battery and simple battery charges, according to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, as Billboard reports. She has since posted a $5,000 bond.

Per the legal documents, Mariah is accused of intentionally causing "bruises and cuts" and "visible bodily harm" to the woman. She allegedly "physical contact of an insulting or provoking nature" by "grabbing [the victim's] wig and pulling her to the ground."

The alleged victim in the assault filed a report, which notes that a "female grabbed her by her wig and pulled the wig off her head," then "proceeded to drag her on the table and floor." The victim says she wasn't wearing her prescription glasses at the tome of the assault and was unable to ID her attacker. She later learned that it was Mariah the Scientist. The victim told police the incident was caught on camera and posted to social media, and said that "she suffered minor scratches on her feet from being dragged while she was wearing heels."

The incident report states that a call was made to the singer, who said that the night of the alleged incident, she and the club owner had gone over "to talk to the victim and the victim threw a drink at her." Mariah, who is dating rapper Yung Thug, claims "a friend that was with the victim swung at her and missed, so she grabbed the victim and friend and the table broke and they all ended up on the ground." The victim denies that account.

Mariah the Scientist has been ordered to have no contact with the victim and will have to stay away from Club Cavo in Atlanta, where the alleged altercation took place. She will also have to take and pay for an anger management class, and cannot consume any alcohol or drugs, or possess weapons.