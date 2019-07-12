‘Jersey Shore’ Star Pauly D Saw Fyre Festival Founder Billy McFarland While Visiting Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino in Prison

Jersey Shore star Pauly D recently revealed that he saw Fyre Festival founder Billy McFarland while he was visiting Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino in prison. Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio was a guest on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and shared that Sorrentino is “doing really well,” adding, “I went to visit him and I thought they were going to basically strip-search me, but that wasn’t the case. It was very laid-back. He’s happy, positive. He’s just so happy to get it over with and he just wants to come out. He sees [his wife] Lauren like, every week. He’s almost done.”

He was then asked about McFarland — who is also serving time in the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution along with Sorrentino — and whether or not he saw him.

“I did. It was cool, he was with his family visiting,” DelVecchio said. “We were visiting Mike, his family was visiting him. I was like, ‘This is so weird.’ We were at picnic tables outside. There were no bars! You picture jail bars and cells and guys with guns — they could have taken my phone, but I had my phone on me and everything.”

DelVecchio and his fellow Jersey Shore castmate Vinny Guadagnino previously spilled the beans on Sorrentino’s connection to McFarland while appearing on The Jenny McCarthy Show earlier this year.

“They play Scrabble together,” DelVecchio said, to which McCarthy replied, “Tell Mike he’s got to get as much information on the Fyre Festival. He can write two books.”

Sorrentino has been in prison for just about six months, with his wife Lauren Pesce previously sharing that he is doing well and is very grateful to all of his fans for their support.

“Hi everyone, it’s Lauren. Mike would like to thank all of his fans worldwide for the unbelievable outpouring of love [and] support. We speak everyday [and] he’s doing great,” Pesce wrote in a series of tweets on Jan. 17.

“He received thousands of letters, he won’t be able to respond to everyone but wanted to express his gratitude to each and every one of you,” the 34-year-old added.

“Thank you from both of us; it is truly heartwarming to have this support during this time. Lots of Love, Michael [and] Lauren Sorrentino.”

Following Pesce’s messages, it was revealed that Sorrentino is scheduled to be released from prison on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.