Fyre Festival Co-Founder Billy McFarland Ordered to Refund More Than $2 Million to Investor

Mastermind, Billy McFarland, who was behind the infamous Fyre Festival, has been ordered to cough up a whopping $2.8 million to pay back one of the investors who bought into the failed event.

The festival, which took social media by storm after the documentaries, Fyre and Fyre Fraud hit streaming services like Netflix and Hulu, was not just a disappointment to the investors involved, but those who purchased a ticket and thought they would experience a music festival like none- other.

In a court document obtained by Us Weekly, the 27 year old entrepreneur has to pay EHL Funding not only the $2.8 million, but 30 percent interest and the company’s attorney fees on top of that.

McFarland found himself in hot water after he pleaded guilty to using fake documents to lure investors,which he is now serving six years behind bars for and was forced to give up more than $26 million after eight lawsuits were filed.

Fyre Festival was suppose to take place in the Bahamas April 2017, but turned out to be a massive fail. Celebrities, fans and social media influencers alike were all invited to the event and were told a series of lies pertaining to the style, service and expectations of the festival. Attendees were promised they would be escorted via private jet, would be greeted with ground transportation and that they would enjoy luxury style suites — essentially a memory that would last a lifetime in a tropical place.

Unfortunately, this was nothing but talk. When guests arrived by commercial air transportation and not private jet, they were greeted with having to find their own ground transportation and disaster relief tents as their “luxury” style suite. At one point, guest were scrounging the property in hopes of finding dry mattresses and covers because everything was soaked from the storm the night before. Not only that, but people were stocking up on toiletries, leaving some guests without any at all. Not to mention, there was a massive shortage in food and water.

Flights out were quickly booked but due to the airport size and lack of departing times, everyone was forced to remain patient on the island until they could shuttle out.

After the disastrous experience, confusion sat in the minds of many because the Fyre Festival was so amped up by celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid.

Ja Rule, who cofounded the festival, took to Twitter after the documentaries hit the streaming services to let it be known he was not a fan of how he was portrayed.

“I love how ppl watch a doc and think they have all the answers…” the 42 year old wrote. “I had an amazing vision to create a festival like NO OTHER!!! I would NEVER SCAM or FRAUD anyone what sense does that make???”

He then continued to explain that he was victimized just like everyone else who was invited.

“I too was hustled, scammed, bamboozled, hood winked, lead [sic] astray.”