Foo Fighters Release Details About Star-Studded Taylor Hawkins Tribute

The Foo Fighters have announced the star-studded lineup of their upcoming Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts to honor their late drummer, who died in March at the age of 50. Foo Fighters members Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee will take the stage in September alongside a number of artists for whom Hawkins had a special appreciation on Sept. 3 at London's Wembley Stadium and Sept. 27 at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Hawkins' family will also participate "in celebration of Taylor's memory and his legacy as a global rock icon," according to a press release for the concerts. "His bandmates and his inspirations playing the songs that he fell in love with, and the ones he brought to life." The shows will benefit nonprofits in both the U.S. and the U.K. chosen by the Hawkins family, with details of the beneficiaries to be announced soon.

London! Please welcome the first wave of special guests to join The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts! More to be announced soon.



Tickets on sale Friday 17 June at 9am local time. pic.twitter.com/6vsdo2n5js — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) June 15, 2022

Wednesday, the Foo Fighters shared some of the stars who would be joining the tributes: Miley Cyrus, Liam Gallagher, Joan Jett, Mark Ronson, members of Queen, The Police, Rush, Kiss, The Pretenders, Motley Crue, Queens of the Stone Age, Rage Against The Machine, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Supergrass, Dave Chappelle (U.K. only) and Chevy Metal. More special guests are yet to be announced.

Hawkins' widow, Alison, took to Instagram following the initial announcement of The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts to thank fans "for the outpouring of love each and every one of you have shown our beloved Taylor." She continued, "Your kindness has been an invaluable comfort for my family and me during this time of unimaginable grief. As Taylor's wife, and on behalf of our children, I want to share how much you meant to him and how dedicated he was to 'knocking your socks off' during every performance."

"Taylor was honored to be a part of The Foo Fighters and valued his dream role every minute of his 25 years with them," she concluded. "We consider every band member and the extended Foo Fighters team our family." Hawkins was found dead on March 22 in his hotel in Bogotá, Colombia, with the Attorney General's Office in Colombia officially finding "THC (Marijuana), tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines and opioids" in his system.