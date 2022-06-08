Foo Fighters Announce Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts, Share Statement From Late Drummer's Family

✖

The Foo Fighters have announced two upcoming tribute concerts in honor of Talyor Hawkins, the band's late drummer. The iconic rock group also shared a new statement from Hawkins' family, thanking fans for all their support in the wake of his untimely death. Hawkins died in a Columbia hotel room on March 25, after complaining of chest pains. No cause of death has been announced.

Following his death, the Foo Fighters canceled all forthcoming concerts, but they will now make their return to the stage with a pair of shows honoring Hawkins' legacy. In their announcement, the band revealed, "The all-star rock and roll shows will take place September 3 at London's Wembley Stadium and September 27 at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles." The performers for each show will be announced soon, the band has encouraged fans to sign up for their e-mailing list for more info and access to ticket links when they go on sale.

"As one of the most respected and beloved figures in modern music, Taylor's monolithic talent and magnetic personality endeared him to millions of fans, peers, friends and fellow musical legends the world over," the band wrote. "Millions mourned his untimely passing on March 25, with passionate and sincere tributes coming from fans as well as musicians Taylor idolized. The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts will unite several of those artists, the Hawkins family and of course his Foo Fighters brothers in celebration of Taylor's memory and his legacy as a global rock icon-his bandmates and his inspirations playing the songs that he fell in love with, and the ones he brought to life."

In addition to their concert announcement, the band also shared a statement from Hawkins' family, written by his wife Alison, which expressed gratitude to his fans for the love they have shown during such a difficult time. "My deepest thanks and admiration go out to the global Foo Fighters community and Taylor's fans far and wide for the outpouring of love each and every one of you have shown our beloved Taylor," she wrote. "Your kindness has been an invaluable comfort for my family and me during this time of unimaginable grief."

Alison continued, "As Taylor's wife, and on behalf of our children, I want to share how much you meant to him and how dedicated he was to "knocking your socks off" during every performance. Taylor was honored to be a part of the Foo Fighters and valued his dream role in the band every minute of his 25 years with them. We consider every band member and the extended Foo Fighters team our family."

The heartfelt statement concluded, "Taylor's endearing spirit and deep love of music will live on forever through the collaborations he so enjoyed having with other musicians and the catalog of songs he contributed to and created. In celebration of his life, it is now up to all of us who loved him most to honor Taylor's legacy and the music he gave us. Thank you all again for your love and sympathy. Taylor loved all of you & we love you too. With gratitude, Alison Hawkins."