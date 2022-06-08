Taylor Hawkins's Wife Speaks out for the First Time Since Foo Fighters Star's Death

✖

Months after Taylor Hawkins' untimely passing, his wife, Alison Hawkins, has released a statement on his death. E! News reported that Alison issued her statement on Instagram and it was re-posted by the official Instagram account for the Foo Fighters. It marked the first time that she spoke out about the matter since the news was first reported. The Foo Fighters drummer died at the age of 50 while he was in Bogota, Colombia to play at a music festival with the band.

On Wednesday, Alison shared some words for the Foo Fighters community following her husband's passing. She expressed her gratitude to the community and the drummer's fans "for the outpouring of love each and every one of you have shown our beloved Taylor." Alison added, "Your kindness has been an invaluable comfort for my family and me during this time of unimaginable grief." The late musician's wife continued to reflect on Taylor's legacy and noted that he was "honored to be a part of the Foo Fighters and valued his dream role in the band every minute of his 25 years with them."

"We consider every band member and the extended Foo Fighters team our family," she continued. "Taylor's endearing spirit and deep love of music will live on forever through the collaborations he so enjoyed having with other musicians and the catalog of songs he contributed to and created." Alison ended her message by sharing how she hopes that those around the world will continue to celebrate Taylor's legacy "and the music he gave us." She added, "Thank you all again for your love and sympathy. Taylor loved all of you & we love you too."

Alison and Taylor wed in 2005. They share three children together — son Oliver, 16, and daughters Annabel, 13, and Everleigh, 8. In late March, it was reported that Taylor passed away at the age of 50 after he was found unresponsive in his hotel room in Bogota, Colombia. He traveled to the country with the Foo Fighters to participate in the Festival Estéreo Picnic. His cause of death has not been released. The Foo Fighters announced his passing on social media.

"The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever," the statement read. "Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."