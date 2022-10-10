Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham Reveals Unfortunate Update Amid 'Ongoing Health Issues'

Former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham was forced to cancel the rest of his fall European tour. The "Go Your Own Way" singer continues to face "ongoing health issues" that make it impossible for him to finish the tour. Buckingham, 73, is scheduled to resume touring in the U.S. later this month.

"Due to ongoing health issues, Lindsey is regrettably having to cancel the remaining shows on his current European tour," Buckingham's team said in a statement on Oct. 2. "Refunds will be available from the point of purchase. Lindsey sends his deepest apologies to all of his fans who were planning to attend and hopes to return to Europe in the future."

News on Lindsey’s remaining European tour dates. pic.twitter.com/4Zojls8wjA — Lindsey Buckingham (@LBuckingham) October 2, 2022

Buckingham started his European tour in Paris late last month. He also performed shows in The Netherlands, Stockholm, and London. The shows that were canceled were scheduled for Glasgow, Liverpool, and Dublin. According to his website, he is still planning to begin a U.S. tour on Oct. 26 at Paramount Center for the Arts in Bristol, Tennessee. He has U.S. dates scheduled through November, including a Nov. 18 show at the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville.

Some of the dates on Buckingham's fall tour were rescheduled summer dates. In May, the guitarist said he contracted COVID-19 at the end of his spring North American tour. Buckingham was "still recovering" just days before the tour was set to start, so he had "no choice" but to postpone. The European tour was his first as a solo artist.

Buckingham has been on tour to promote his newest album, Lindsey Buckingham, which he released in September 2021. He performed every instrument on the album by himself. It features the singles "I Don't Mind," "On the Wrong Side," and "Scream."

Buckingham is not the only Fleetwood Mac member on a solo tour. Stevie Nicks began a fall tour in September, and has dates scheduled through Oct. 28. She is touring with "A Thousand Miles" singer Vanessa Carlton.

Nicks and Buckingham were important parts of Fleetwood Mac's most popular lineup, alongside Christine McVie, John McVie, and Mic Fleetwood. Buckingham was fired from the band in 2018 and has said Nicks is the one still responsible for keeping him out of the band, despite Fleetwood's attempts to bring him back. "It's really going to take Stevie coming to that point of view, and I haven't spoken to Stevie in a long, long time, so I don't know where that's at," Buckingham told Entertainment Weekly in August 2021. "It's certainly something that more than one person who is close to the situation has brought to me."