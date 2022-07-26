Stevie Nicks Just Announced a Big Tour

Stevie Nicks is heading back on the road. The "Edge of Seventeen" singer will be joined by Vanessa Carlton on a series of shows in September and October. Nicks, 74, recently finished a limited tour in May and June that included a performance at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

"Here we go! I'm so excited to be back on the road and can't wait to see everyone," Nicks tweeted Monday night. Tickets for the fall four begin Friday on Nicks' official website. Carlton, who is best known for her 2002 hit "A Thousand Miles," will join the tour as a special guest.

Nicks' fall tour begins on Sept. 13 in Clarkson, Michigan. The Fleetwood Mac member will also perform in Mansfield, Massachusetts on Sept. 19 and Bangor, Maine on Sept. 22. The other stops on the tour include Los Angeles (Oct. 3); Phoenix (Oct. 6); The Woodlands, Texas (Oct. 9); Alpharetta, Georgia (Oct. 12); Nashville (Oct. 16); Charleston (Oct. 19); Charlotte (Oct. 22); Tampa (Oct. 25); and West Palm Beach (Oct. 28).

The fall tour announcement comes about a month after Nicks finished a short spring/early summer tour on June 25 in Indiana. Her first 2022 tour included stops at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and Bonnaroo in Tennessee. She is also scheduled to perform at JAS Aspen Snowmass in Colorado on Sept. 4; Sea Hear Now Festival in New Jersey on Sept. 17; Sound on Sound Festival in Connecticut on Sept. 24; and Ohana Festival in California on Sept. 30.

Nicks resumed touring last year but pulled the plug early in August due to COVID safety concerns. "These are challenging times with challenging decisions that have to be made. I want everyone to be safe and healthy and the rising Covid cases should be of concern to all of us," Nicks wrote last year, notes PEOPLE. "While I'm vaccinated, at my age I am still being extremely cautious and for that reason have decided to skip the five performances I had planned for 2021. Because singing and performing have been my whole life, my primary goal is to keep healthy so I can continue singing for the next decade or longer."

Nicks is a two-time member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, first as a member of Fleetwood Mac in 1998 and as a solo artist in 2019. She released her most recent studio album, 24 Karat Gold: Songs from the Vault, in 2014. In 2020, Nicks worked with Miley Cyrus on a remix of "Midnight Sky" that featured "Edge of Seventeen." She also released a live album and the single "Show Them the Way" in 2020.