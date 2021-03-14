Why Fiona Apple Is Skipping the Grammys

✖

Fiona Apple earned three Grammy nominations this year, but she has a very important reason for skipping the 63rd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night. In an Instagram video, Apple said she does not want to be on national television anymore because she wants to stay sober and "can't do that sober." She also took a moment to highlight the lack of transparency in the criminal justice system, calling that much more important than the lack of transparency for an awards show.

Apple, 43, shared her statement on her friend Zelda Hallman's Instagram post. "I'm not going to be at the Grammys," Apple said. "It’s not because I’m trying to protest, even though I have problems with the Grammys. It’s not because of that I’m not going. It’s just really because I don’t want to be on national television. I’m just not made for that kind of stuff anymore. I want to stay sober and I can’t do that sober. It doesn’t feel safe to me, to be in that kind of exposure, scrutiny, comparison to people." She said she hopes everyone who is "into the Grammys" enjoys the show and that her fellow musicians who want to win come home with an award.

Then, Apple shifted her attention to another topic close to her heart, a lack of transparency in the court system. Although the lack of transparency at the Grammys is "important, it's not important," Apple said. "I care, but I don't care."

"What really really is undeniably important is the transparency in actual courtrooms," the singer continued, notes Vulture. "And for that reason, I want to ask anybody who’s looking at this to please sign this petition to keep the virtual access to courts open for court watchers. Specifically for [Prince George's County], Maryland, which is the court watching group that I’m part of. They’re trying to shut us out, and you gotta question it." Hellman included a link to a petition people can sign, calling for Prince George's County, Maryland to continue keeping court proceedings virtual.

Apple released one of the most acclaimed rock albums of 2020, Fetch the Bolt Cutters. The record was nominated for Best Alternative Music Album, alongside Beck's Hyperspace, Phoebe Bridgers' Punisher, Brittany Howard's Jaime, and The Slow Rush by Tame Impala. The album's single, "Shameika," was nominated for Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song. Apple has earned 11 Grammy nominations during her career, and won Best Female Rock Vocal Performance in 1998 for "Criminal." Fetch The Bolt Cutters is Apple's first album since 2012 when she released The Idler Wheel.