Grammys 2021: Time, Channel and How to Watch

✖

The 2021 Grammy Awards are live on Sunday, March 14 on CBS. The award show itself is preceded by five hours of pre-show, including an opening ceremony hosted by singer Jhene Aiko. Music fans have several ways to watch the whole thing either online or on TV.

This year's Grammy's telecast will be on CBS, so fans can watch it their with a cable or satellite package, or with a TV antenna. Those with a valid cable or satellite log-in can also use it to watch the show on CBS.com if they will be away from their TV at the time, or on the CBS app for iOS and Android devices. Subscribers to ViacomCBS' new streaming service Paramount+ can catch the show there through the "live TV" function. Finally, other skinny TV bundles and on demand services will show the Grammys as well, including fuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now and YouTube TV. First time users may have free trials on some of those services

All of those options will get you the main Grammys broadcast, though it is unclear if all of them will carry the pre-show. Beginning at 3 p.m. ET, singer Jhené Aiko will host an official pre-show ceremony for the Grammys, with a big host of talent on its own. Fans may want to consider this if they're trying to decide on a venue to watch the Grammys — particularly live

Either way, the whole show is sure to delight fans of all music genres. On Sunday, CBS announced all 22 of the live performers booked for the night — Bad Bunny, BTS, Billie Eilish, Black Puma, Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard, Cardi B, Chris Martin, Da Baby, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Haim, Harry Styles, John Mayer, Lil Baby, Maren Morris, Megan Thee Stallion, Mickey Guyton, Miranda Lambert, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch and Taylor Swift. Fans went wild for these announcements on social media, particularly for the K-pop group BTS who will be making their Grammys debut.

Meanwhile, the nominations have fans equally excited, particularly members of the Beyhive. Beyoncé is the most-nominated artist of the year, which is made all the more impressive because her album did not come out in 2020. At the same time, some fans will be heartbroken if their favorites like Taylor Swift do not win.

The contenders for Record Of The Year are "Black Parade" by Beyoncé, "Colors" by Black Pumas, "Rockstar" by DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch, "Say So" by Doja Cat, "Everything I Wanted" by Billie Eilish, "Don't Start Now" by Dua Lipa, "Circles" by Post Malone and "Savage" by Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé. The nominees are Album of the Year are Chilombo by Jhené Aiko, Black Pumas by Black Pumas, Everyday Life by Coldplay, Djesse Vol. 3 by Jacob Collier, Women in Music Pt. III by Haim, Future Nostalgia by Dua Lipa, Hollywood's Bleeding by Post Malone and Folklore by Taylor Swift.

To see the results, fans will have to tune in and watch. The 63rd Grammy Awards are live on Sunday, March 14 beginning at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.