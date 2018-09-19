Fans Pumped for Maroon 5 Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show

Maroon 5 is reportedly set to take the stage to headline the Super Bowl LIII halftime show, and fans are already getting ready to move like Jagger.

Football fans are months away from finding out which teams will go head-to-head at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Feb. 3, 2019 to claim the Super Bowl trophy, but they are already gearing up for the halftime show, which will reportedly be headlined by Adam Levine’s band Maroon 5.

Maroon 5 deadass has HITS though, so them playing the SuperBowl isn’t a bad idea. I’ll be bopping along baby. — ‏ً (@hosthetic) September 19, 2018

News that Maroon 5 would be the headlining act was first reported by Us Weekly on Wednesday, with an inside source claiming that “an offer has been extended and pretty much accepted” by the band.

Should the seven-member band be headlining this year’s Super Bowl halftime show, they will be following on the heels of Justin Timberlake, who headlined the Super Bowl LII show with a 14-minute performance that included a tribute to Prince.

Maroon 5 for the super bowl half time show??? Yes plzzzzzz — Megan Heffernan (@MegganHeffernan) September 19, 2018

Maroon 5 certainly has a number of chart-topping hits to get fans pumped for a potential performance. Along with “Moves Like Jagger,” they have also penned “Love Somebody,” “Sugar,” “Payphone” and “Animals.”

Given Levine’s connections on The Voice, it is also possible that Maroon 5’s performance could see several other distinguished faces, like Christina Aguilera, who is featured on “Moves Like Jagger,” Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, or Alicia Keys.

Reading that Maroon 5 might be doing the #SuperBowl half time show …Pretty safe choice if that ends up being the case. They have had MANY collaborations so you never know who they could bring out (Cardi B, Kendrick, Rihanna, Christina, Future etc.) — Bekah Berger (@BekahBerger) September 19, 2018

Performing during the famed Super Bowl halftime show would be a dream come true for the band, with Levine telling Howard Stern in 2015 that they “very actively want to play the Super Bowl,” but had been on a “short list.”

Marron 5 is currently on their Red Pills Blue tour, which is not set to wrap until June 11, 2019 in Paris. However, a break following their show in Las Vegas on Dec. 31 before the Australian leg of their tour starts on Feb. 19 would mean that Feb. 3 would be open for a halftime performance.

Super Bowl LIII will take place Feb. 3, 2019 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.